TJEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released: How To Download and Raise Objection

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022 answer key has been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). The answer key has been released for four different subjects, namely Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

Candidates who appeared for TJEE 2022 can check and download the answer key from the official website of TBJEE: tbjee.nic.in.