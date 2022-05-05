TJEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released: How To Download and Raise Objection
TJEE 2022 exam was held on 27 April 2022.
Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022 answer key has been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). The answer key has been released for four different subjects, namely Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.
Candidates who appeared for TJEE 2022 can check and download the answer key from the official website of TBJEE: tbjee.nic.in.
How To Download TJEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key?
Visit the official website of TJEE: tbjee.nic.in.
Click on 'Model Answer Key 2022' link on the homepage.
You will be directed to the answer key PDF.
Check the answer key.
Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates are allowed to raise objection(s) against the answer key till 7 May (5 pm). They can email their objections on: tieefeedback@gmail.com.
"Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on provisional answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate reference(s) from 02.05.2022 (evening) to 07.05.2022 up to 5.00 PM," reads the official notice released by TBJEE.
It also states that after taking due consideration of the feedback of all concerned experts, the final answer key will be prepared and uploaded on the official website. TJEE 2022 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
