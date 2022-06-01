RBSE 12th Result 2022 To Be Out Today: Check Online on Rajasthan Board Website

RBSE 12th result today.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce Class 12 exams 2022 result on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. The results will be declared for Science and Commerce streams on Wednesday. Therefore, Rajasthan board students who appeared for Science/Commerce stream exams this year are advised to visit the official website of the board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the declaration of results.
Rajasthan board class 12 exams were conducted by RBSE between 24 March to 26 April 2022. Over 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, reported NDTV.
Here are the steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 result on the official website.
Visit the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on class 12 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Key in your RBSE Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other required details on the website to log in
Your Rajasthan Board class 12th science/commerce result will appear on the screen
Check your result
Download and save it for future reference
Check this space regularly for further updates about RBSE 12th results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)