What You Don't Know About The Man Behind The Met Gala 2023 Theme, Karl Lagerfeld

As soon as Vogue announced in October 2022 that the theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', the organisers faced heavy backlash and criticism for endorsing a designer who was extremely prejudiced towards several minority groups.

Ahead of the upcoming Met Ball on Monday (1 May), social media is abuzz with anticipation for the star-studded charity event. From which celebrities have been invited to how they'll incorporate this year's theme; netizens are buzzing with excitement.

Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, was a renowned fashion designer who worked as the creative director for various fashion giants like Chanel, Fendi and his own flagship label. But here's what you don't know about Lagerfeld's legacy and why his glorification needs questioning: