Adele Autographs Bride's Gown While Singing, Creates "Memory of a Lifetime"

During her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, acclaimed musician Adele gave two lucky fans a wedding gift they will never forget. The 34-year-old singer autographed a bride's gown mid-show, much to the delight of the newlyweds.

As Adele performed her hit song When We Were Young during her Weekends with Adele gig, she noticed the couple – Gaby and Evan – who were dressed in their wedding attire. "Did you just get married?" Adele asked the couple, as seen in a video shared online by the bride.

"You got married today? Congratulations!" Adele exclaimed. The singer then approached the pair and began autographing the bride's dress, which the groom had a marker ready for.

Gaby later took to Instagram to describe the moment as "the memory of a lifetime."