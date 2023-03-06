Adele Autographs Bride's Gown While Singing, Creates "Memory of a Lifetime"
Adele herself shared a picture of her interaction with the newlyweds, on her Instagram account.
During her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, acclaimed musician Adele gave two lucky fans a wedding gift they will never forget. The 34-year-old singer autographed a bride's gown mid-show, much to the delight of the newlyweds.
As Adele performed her hit song When We Were Young during her Weekends with Adele gig, she noticed the couple – Gaby and Evan – who were dressed in their wedding attire. "Did you just get married?" Adele asked the couple, as seen in a video shared online by the bride.
"You got married today? Congratulations!" Adele exclaimed. The singer then approached the pair and began autographing the bride's dress, which the groom had a marker ready for.
Gaby later took to Instagram to describe the moment as "the memory of a lifetime."
The Hello singer’s residency has been full of touching moments, including another interaction where she sent her love to an audience member who had experienced a loss, as reported by PEOPLE.
During the show, Adele spotted a man showing her a photo on his phone. Later, while singing "Someone Like You," she dedicated the song to him, saying, "This is for you, sir, who's showing me a photo of his wife on his phone."
Adele's ability to connect with her fans and create such special moments has garnered her a devoted following. Her Las Vegas residency has been no exception.
