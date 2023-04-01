Dear Ex-Judges Opposing Same-Sex Marriage, 7 Reasons Why You Got It Wrong

Scientific evidence, however, suggests the contrary. A 2022 report by The Guardian indicates that "the HIV epidemic in England is changing shape, with 49% of new diagnoses among straight people compared to 45% for gay and bisexual men." This marks the first time in a decade that diagnoses among heterosexuals are higher.

These findings demonstrate that HIV/AIDS is not a disease that affects only the LGBTQ+ community. Heterosexual couples are also susceptible to the virus, and the claim that same-sex marriage will increase the spread of HIV is simply untrue.

It is also important to acknowledge that AIDS is a serious health issue that can affect anyone, from any walk of life. The only way to combat the spread of this disease to raise awareness through comprehensive sex education, not spreading misinformation and fear-mongering.