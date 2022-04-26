‘Best of Luck’: Jameela Jamil Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Buys Site for $44bn

Actor Jameela Jamil announced that she’s leaving Twitter after Elon Musk purchased the platform. Musk acquired Twitter for around $44 billion on 25 April. She expressed concerns over the platform’s future under Musk’s ownership.

Jameela shared pictures of herself with her pet and wrote, “Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”