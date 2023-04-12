Alia Bhatt to Mark Her Met Gala Debut Ahead of ‘Heart of Stone’ Release

The theme for this year's Met Gala, commencing on 1 May, is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The German-born couture designer passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

As per a report by Elle India, Alia will mark her debut at the iconic international fashion event wearing the work of designer Prabal Gurung. Previously, Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and Priyanka Chopra made their stunning Met Gala debuts.

As per Elle India, this year's Met Gala will be hosted by Spanish actor Penélope Cruz, while Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, actor-screenwriter Michaela Coel, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will be serving as the official co-chairs of the star-studded night.