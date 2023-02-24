Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years In LA Rape Case

In continuation of the report, Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for a separate conviction in New York. The latest conviction was ordered by a Los Angeles court for the assault of a European actress a decade ago. As per Los Angeles Times, Judge Lisa Lench ruled that he cannot serve the two sentences concurrently.

According to Weinstein's attorney, Mark Werksman, the combined sentences ensure Weinstein will not be eligible for release until at least the 2050s.

The ex-producer begged for leniency in a Los Angeles court, as per the report, he said, "Please don't sentence me to life in prison," Adding, "I don't deserve it."

As per reports, Weinstein has denied all charges and is appealing his New York conviction, even though an earlier attempt to do so had led to failure.

Earlier, on 19 December, a Los Angeles jury convicted him of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault involving a female actor.

He produced critically acclaimed films like The English Patient and Good Will Hunting before his career fell apart in 2017. Investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker revealed that he had abused his status in the industry to exploit models and actors - dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.