From Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh; What Would Santa Gift These 9 Bolly Celebs?

From Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh; What Would Santa Claus Gift These Bolly Celebs?
(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain / The Quint)
Christmas is officially here! In the spirit of benevolent gift-giving, let me paint you a picture: What if our leading faces of Bollywood received personalized Christmas gifts from Santa Claus himself? Who would
Read on!
The paparazzi culture is growing vicious by the minute and the way photographers hounded Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's car - for a picture of their newly born child - took it to a whole new low. If Santa had an invisibility cloak, the Darlings actor would be the first person to gift it to!
Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the few emblematic hallmarks of Bollywood whose political expression has been more or less consistent. But with the rise of trends like #BoycottBollywood and other similar saffron-clad cults, the actor has been vilified for being a Muslim. This makes a Troll Repellent the perfect Christmas gift for King Khan.
Okay, don't come at us for being Aishwarya haters. We could never! She's a powerhouse on screen and she's gorgeous eternally...but have you seen her Instagram captions?
Exhibit A:
I mean...there are more emojis than there are alphabets. Don't get us wrong, this just makes the Ponniyin Selvan I actor even more adorable; But if Santa could gift someone a social media manager, it had to be her. We gotta be honest!
While watching the latest season of Koffee With Karan, I often wondered how rapidly I'd get drunk if I could take a shot every time KJo would crib about not being invited to certain Bollywood weddings. For his sake (and the audience's), an exclusive invite to every wedding in the film industry would be the perfect Christmas gift for the filmmaker.
We all know that Ranveer Singh has an infectious energy, whether it is on camera or off camera, it feels like there is no off-switch to the star. And in the spirit of Christmas, I think that everyone deserves some peace and quiet, especially Ranveer! Here's a care package with some relaxing bath salts, a lavender-infused candle and everything to put you at ease. Relax away, Ranveer! You deserve it.
While we all love watching Katrina and Vicky's adorable videos on social media, I speak on behalf of all the Bolly fans when I say that what we really want to see is Katrina and Vicky engaging in an epic Punjabi rap battle! So, dear Katrina, do us all a favour and learn Punjabi.
Call it self-love or self-obsession, Anil Kapoor just can't get over himself! In all honesty, I don't blame him because if I look even half as good as he does at 66, I would not stop admiring myself too. Therefore, a mirror on the ceiling is the best thing to gift Anil Kapoor!
If you're wondering the reason behind Sara's gift, let me jog your memory a little. In the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, there was a lot of back and forth between Sara and Janhvi about which one wants a 'cheese platter' and who wants to date Vijay Devarakonda. At one point Sara keenly expressed her desire to date him, so well here you go, Sara! You're very welcome.
I agree that Akshay Kumar is more fit at 55, than my entire friends circle - but I feel that it's always good to hit the brakes once in a while, you know to catch up with your family and loved ones, to take some time to ponder over your life and while you're at it, maybe some film choices?! I mean it's cool whatever you may choose to decide with your time off, but a holiday would definitely do you (and perhaps us) some good.