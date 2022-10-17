Karan Johar Finally Unboxes the Iconic 'Koffee With Karan' Gift Hamper
The ‘Koffee With Karan’ gift hamper is quite the celebrity itself.
Every season of Koffee With Karan leaves us with tons of gossip, but one unanswered question — what’s in that hamper? Karan Johar has finally revealed it. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streamer of the popular chat show, shared a video of Karan on Monday, unboxing the iconic Koffee With Karan gift hamper, and answering what makes it so irresistible.
Unveiling the contents of the luxurious hamper that celebrities win on the show, based on their scores in the rapid-fire round, Karan said, "I know we behave like the Koffee with Karan hamper is like the most important award to ever win on planet Earth. Of course, we take ourselves very seriously when we think that but we're also deluded in believing that it really does matter."
"But I'd like to believe it really does to some of them who come on the couch. The fights have been real, the interactions have been amazing. And let me tell you the new judge and jury have really excited and energised the rapid-fire round. This gorgeous hamper has been truly designed by one of my dear friends in black velvet and touchings of gold," he added.
Karan revealed that the hamper contains Tyaani Jewellery, Audi Espresso Mobile, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Amazon Echo Show 10, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, products from Bombay Sweet Shop, 28 Baker Street, Khoya Sweet, and Koffee With Karan mug among many more luxurious items.
Take a look at the video here:
Karan further revealed that the hamper also contains certain products that he cannot share with his viewers due to "branding purposes." Besides the hamper, Karan did not unveil the contents of the mysterious gift box that celebrities receive for winning the Koffee-quiz. He said that he wants the content to be between him and his guests as, "some things have to remain a secret."
The seventh season of the show featured various celebrities like, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Pandey among others.
