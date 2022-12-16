Dear Shah Rukh, the Rousing Response to Your KIFF Speech is Your Legacy

Cut to 2022, and you know what the biggest irony is? Your religion is being used as a weapon to attack you. When you spoke about religious intolerance in the country, you were asked to go to Pakistan. When Aryan was being hounded after his arrest, venom was spewed against you and you and your religion was put to trial.

If that's not enough, trolls are robbing you of the excitement that you must be feeling ahead of your upcoming film Pathaan. Barely had a song released than a barrage of trolling has been unleashed on you. Even if you make so much as a public appearance calls for "boycotting" and "banning" you spread through the internet.

In one of your columns published in Outlook in 2013 you had written, "We create little image boxes of our own. One such box has begun to draw its lid tighter and tighter at present. It is the box that contains an image of my religion in millions of minds". Did you ever think that nine years later we would be regressing so rapidly?