'Gaslighting' to 'Goblin Mode', Trending Words in 2022 Ft. Bollywood Dialogues

Famous Bollywood dialogues explaining trending words 2022
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Is there anything that Bollywood can't solve? The answer is obviously a NO. Allow me to illustrate with some examples. Going through a heartbreak? Put on some soul-soothing Arijit classics. Need some inspiration? Watch Lakshya or Anand, and you're good to go. If you racking your brains trying to figure out what 'Goblin mode' means? Believe it or not Bollywood's still got your back!
Here are some of the trending words of 2022 explained through famous Bollywood dialogues. Check them out:
One thing that Ranbir in Tamasha taught us was how to live our life on our own terms - to embrace our inner 'goblin'. Doesn't matter if it means leaving a high-paid job to follow your passion or eating a 'light snack' at 3 am in the morning - you do you!
You know when you are in a relationship, but also aren't and you often wonder ki is pyaar ko main kya naam doon? Well, here's news for you - it is called a situationship! If you still need clarity, refer to Shraddha Kapoor's dialogue from Half Girlfriend:
There's no one better than Geet from Jab We Met to define what 'sologamy' means!
Honestly, I feel Kabir Singh was an important film, it taught us a lot about what NOT to do if you're a decent human being. This film could most definitely be a crash course in Gaslighting.
If there's fear in missing out (FOMO), there's also joy in missing out (JOMO), just like Deepika told Ranbir in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sometimes all you need to do is stop running, embrace what's around you and live in the moment, because as they say - you only live once!
You know that feeling when nothing is going your way, there's crisis after crisis, and it feels like the universe is out to get you and you don't know how to explain your emotions anymore? The best way to describe that 'permacrisis' is through Vicky Kaushal's dialogue from Masaan.
