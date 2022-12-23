I Watched (And Ranked) All The Christmas Episodes Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest; Altered by The Quint)
It may have been over a year since American cop-comedy show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine concluded its eighth and final season; but the bitingly funny sitcom never fails to make headlines during the festive season.
Owing to some of the finest holiday-themed episodes, rewatching the show during the holidays is a fan favourite ritual. Here's every single Christmas episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine ranked - from worst to best, with the ranking rubric being:
1. How funny is it?
2. How rewatch-able is it?
3. Does it invoke the Christmas spirit?
For a show that is known for its hilarious cold opens, the one in Christmas is top-notch.
Like all other episodes, Christmas is well-balanced in the character narratives it explores. While Terrence Jeffords is sent for a psych evaluation, Captain Raymond Holt deals with a host of sudden death threats and Jake Peralta is tasked with protecting him. This episode also sows the seeds of Amy Santiago's hilarious struggle to get Captain Holt to accept her Christmas gift(s). The episode concludes on a hilarious point, with Charles Boyle taking a bullet in his hips and saving the life of Rosa Diaz - who he's smitten with.
The show may not have entirely found its footing in its first season, but this episode is not only hilarious but also provides plenty of scope for rewatching. While it hardly invokes the Christmas spirit (pretty realistic, given that the police don't really have the luxury to celebrate), the first Christmas cold open deserves some extra credit.
One of the funniest cold opens in the show, a disguised Jake Peralta gets so caught up in arresting Doug Judy that he ends up lighting a host of Christmas tress on fire! He notices a group of children staring at him, shell-shocked and triumphantly says, "Take a good look, kids. This is what happens when you're naughty!" Peak comedy.
Another unforgettable cold open, this episode sees the return of Doug Judy (brilliantly played by Craig Robinson) - Peralta's nemesis-turned-friend and one of the show's beloved recurring characters. While Peralta humorously tries to put Judy behind bars, the latter offers confidential information on a highly sought-after drug lord, in exchange for a reduced sentence. Amy tries even more outrageous ways to get past Holt's "no gift policy" while Boyle and Gina try to sabotage their parents' blooming romance.
Even though the Christmas spirit served more as a subtle backdrop in this episode, the comedy and rewatch-ability is through the roof, thanks to Peralta and Judy's hysterically funny camaraderie.
A still from Captain Latvia where the 99th precinct participated in an intense Christmas Caroling contest.
As a show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine keeps getting better with every season. The writing, the comedic timing and the character arcs all evolve into a solid sitcom, blending humor with social change. The show's last exclusively Christmas-themed episode stands as evidence.
Captain Latvia revolves around Charles Boyle doing everything he possibly can to gift a Captain Latvia action figure to his son, Nikolaj. While helping Boyle procure the gift, Peralta uncovers a Latvian criminal ring. Meanwhile, the rest of the officers engage in a brutal Christmas Carol contest opposite the MTA Department.
The episode is unarguably hilarious and rewatchable for days; but the heartfelt and sentimental moments make it a fitting watch for Christmas, masterfully invoking the festive spirit.
Not to sound like a total Jake Peralta but if you utter Christmas and Die Hard in the same breath, you'll most likely be a favorite among many.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is sprinkled with references from the 1988 cult classic but this episode serves as the perfect homage.
When Charles and Gina help Jake with some last-minute Christmas shopping, the store is overtaken by a criminal gang - giving Peralta the perfect opportunity to live out his Die Hard dreams. But soon he's taken hostage, leaving Boyle to play the funniest version of John McClane. Who else could have saved a bunch of hostages through an air vent with the dialogue, "Yippie kayak, other buckets"?
From Gina making a flame-thrower with her lighter to Amy snapping at Holt with, "Shut your dumb poetry mouth!" - this episode is peak Christmas comedy while being one of the most rewatchable ones. Ranking this as the best episode was the easiest choice ever!
