'Harry Potter' Reboot Series: Potterheads Explain Why They Have Mixed Opinions

HBO Max, on 14 April, officially confirmed Harry Potter's television series adaptation based on JK Rowling's popular fantasy novels on the wizarding world. During a press event on 12 April, Warner Bros announced that each season of the show, which will be executive-produced by Rowling, will be entirely based on one of the books from the franchise and will run over a decade-long period.

But unlike the movies, where Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) played the lead characters, the series will feature an entirely new cast.

It's been 12 years since the beloved Harry Potter film franchise came to an end, and yet fans around the world have mixed opinions on the reboot series. The Quint spoke to some Potterheads to find out why: