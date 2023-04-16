'Harry Potter' Reboot Series: Potterheads Explain Why They Have Mixed Opinions

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in a still from Harry Potter.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
HBO Max, on 14 April, officially confirmed Harry Potter's television series adaptation based on JK Rowling's popular fantasy novels on the wizarding world. During a press event on 12 April, Warner Bros announced that each season of the show, which will be executive-produced by Rowling, will be entirely based on one of the books from the franchise and will run over a decade-long period.
But unlike the movies, where Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) played the lead characters, the series will feature an entirely new cast.
It's been 12 years since the beloved Harry Potter film franchise came to an end, and yet fans around the world have mixed opinions on the reboot series. The Quint spoke to some Potterheads to find out why:
Shantanu Dasgupta, a content strategist, believes that although Harry Potter may not be the most perfect film franchise, it has built a culture around it over the last two decades.
He goes on to add, "Harry Potter films have created new-age readers. Most of the bookworms I know, their first book series was Harry Potter, just because they watched the films first. I still know people who binge-watch the movies. So exceeding those expectations would be very difficult."
He further shared that the actors, well-established in the present age and time, are still known for the characters they played in the Harry Potter films. He added, "If you see Daniel Radcliffe, he has done some amazing movies, but you still know him as 'Harry Potter.' And anybody who's taking the mantle has big shoes to fill."
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter.
He added, "Music is directly associated with our memory neurons. So when we listen to the popular theme music, it's from the Harry Potter movies. Composing a score while retaining the same magic is going to be difficult."
Younger Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson in a still from the film.
Some Potetrheads believe that there wasn't a requirement for a remake so soon. According to them, the last Harry Potter movies came out when most fans were old enough to enjoy them in the theatre. But the decision to reboot the series now feels more like a money-making tactic than offering a faithful adaptation of the books to fans.
Ishita Datta, a graphic designer by profession, shared, "I feel like I’ve already read everything I would like to see. But I know I’ll end up watching the reboot series and mostly liking it because I like everything fantasy. But at this moment, I’m not really excited. For me, HP Land will always be the one I’ve visualised while reading and then later seeing in the movies."
Emma Watson as Hermoine, and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, in a still from Harry Potter.
On the other hand, Aaron Nayagam, 22, shared that he is in two minds about the announcement. He went on to add, "One part of me would like the series to be a 2010's nostalgia that all the original Potterheads can reminisce about later in life. The production of the entire series and its impact on people around the world were on such a scale that you won't expect the same reaction in a reboot 10 years later, since the last chapter was released in cinemas."
A still from The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
Aaron further expressed his thoughts on the lack of LGBTQAI+ representation and the issues of agency in the Harry Potter films.
Referring to the 2022 film The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, he added, "The first thing would be to give personalities to these characters and not dumb them down to worshipping Harry, for them to have a mind of their own. Queer representation is also important. It's been years since Dumbledore has been single, and while The Fantastic Beasts explores his queer side, a little sneak peek into his adult life exploring a new relationship with a fellow professor won't be such a bad idea."
Ishita also shared that she would love to see more LGBTQAI+ and POC (people of colour) representation in the Harry Potter franchise.
Parvati and Padma Patil, were played by actors Shefali Chowdhury and Afshan Azan in Harry Potter.
Samson Fernandes feels that there is already enough inclusion in the films. He added, "Truthfully, as long as they don't overwork on inclusion and representation, I feel it would work out. The last thing I want to see is a black Harry Potter or an Indian Hermoine, which would just be awful."
JK Rowling is the author of the wildly-popular Harry Potter series.
JK Rowling has been called out by several fans for her transphobic comments and anti-trans views. So much so that the freshly launched video game Hogwarts Legacy received heavy backlash on social media, including boycott calls.
Ishita shared, "JK Rowling created a series loved by many, but she ruined it with her statements. I don’t think we need millions more dollars going into the pockets of someone like her. And I don’t think she can contribute anything more than any Potterhead who has read the books would be able to. I’m sure she was involved in the movies too; what will she do differently?"
Similarly, Chahat Jain, shared that he has mixed feelings about Rowling's involvement in the upcoming reboot series.
Younger Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter.
He added, "On the one hand, she is the original creator of the world and has a deep understanding of the characters and the story. On the other hand, her controversial statements have caused some fans to feel uncomfortable and question her ability to represent marginalised communities. Ultimately, I think it's important for the production team to ensure that diverse voices and perspectives are included in the creative process."
A still from the Harry Potter film.
While the announcement was not entirely surprising, some Potterheads are still excited about the reboot series and already have their own sets of expectations.
Cleon Braganza, a copywriter by profession, shared, "The positive would be that finally the true story of Harry Potter would be out for those who have only watched the films and not read the books. A lot of details would hopefully be covered."
Speaking about his expectations from the series, Cleon said that he is looking forward to a good cast selection and better visual effects than the previous films. "Considering the first movie came way back in 2001, I definitely expect better VFX, for instance, for the Quidditch scenes," he added.
He also expects the promotions to be richer and a 'meet and greet' to be held not only in the UK but all over the world, as Potterheads are everywhere and have been waiting for the launch.
Harry Potter during the game of Quidditch in the film.
Similarly, Chahat added, "The Wizarding World is a beloved and magical place, and I'm excited to see more stories set in that universe. I can't wait to see what new adventures, characters, dark secrets, and creatures will be introduced."
As an Indian Potterhead, he hopes to see the involvement of more Indian characters and mythology in Rowling's Wizarding World.
