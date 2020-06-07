JK Rowling courted controversy over her use of transphobic remarks on Twitter, enraging netizens on the social media platform.In a post on Twitter, the author of the Harry Potter series wrote, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”In another post, Rowling goes on to defend her comments by saying, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”‘Stop Tweeting So We Can Continue to Love Your Books’One person on Twitter slammed Rowling for her comments, saying, “JK Rowling choosing to tweet about trans women not being real women RIGHT NOW during BLM uproar really shows her depth of thought about trans people AND black people.”Another Twitter user urged the author to “learn and do better”. She also added, “Just because you have a bigoted past doesn't mean you can't learn and change your mind. It's called growth. Only the willfully ignorant are beyond it.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.