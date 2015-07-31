Eight Things JK Rowling and Harry Potter Taught Us About Life

JK Rowling, the favourite companion of my teen years, the friend who told me about Remembralls and three-headed dogs, Quaffles and Dark Marks, and ensured I remembered that “happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light”.

Let’s raise a glass of Butterbeer to the fabulous Joanne Kathleen Rowling and remember some of the best things both she and Harry taught us about life. (Rowling and Harry share their birthday, of course, in case you’re a Muggle and unaware).