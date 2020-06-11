Recently, Harry Potter author JK Rowling attracted controversy over her use of transphobic remarks on Twitter. Netizens were enraged and lashed out on the social media platform. Now, actor Emma Watson, who played one of the lead roles, Hermione, in the Harry Potter series, responded to the same.Earlier, in a post on Twitter, the author of the Harry Potter series commented on the headline of an article and wrote, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”COVID-19: UP’s Trans Community Provides Food To Migrant Workers Now, taking to Twitter, Emma Watson wrote in her tweet “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.” She added “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”She also wished everyone a Happy Pride Month: “Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x” the tweet said.Earlier, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe had also put out a statement on the matter. He wrote “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”Trans Women Are Women: Daniel Radcliffe Responds to JK RowlingEvanna Lynch also took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She played Luna Lovegood in the series.Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the series, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.