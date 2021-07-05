Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reveals She Felt Invisible on Set After Weight Gain

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave recently revealed that she felt invisible on the sets of the movies after she gained some weight. The film adaptations of J.K Rowling's Harry Potter series spanned across eight films and Cave joined the cast as Lavender Brown in the 6th film: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

She revealed, “I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn’t starving myself. And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”