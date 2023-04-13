Harry Potter TV Series With All-New Cast Announced; ChatGPT Suggests Actors

ChatGPT reimagines a new cast for the Harry Potter TV series.
Good news for the Potterheads after a wait of 12 long years! In case you missed it, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced a Harry Potter series for its new streaming platform, Max.
It will be a decade-long TV series with an all -new cast, and popular transphobic author JK Rowling as an Executive Producer along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.
In an official statement by HBO Max, they said, “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world,".
The announcement has sent us over the moon, and while it is almost impossible to replace the original cast, we decided to ask ChatGPT to reimagine a new cast! Check out the results:
Known for his role as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man series, ChatGPT suggests that Tom Holland could "bring a fresh perspective to Harry Potter, capturing his courage, loyalty, and determination."
Saoirse Ronan, the Little Women actor, shows "a promising potential to play the role of Hermione Granger and capture her essence as an intelligent, resourceful, and witty witch."
Known for his role in Stranger Things, ChatGPT suggests Joe Keery could play Rupert Grint's character, Ron Weasley.
Snape's dubious, conflicting and mysterious character could very well be played by Tom Hiddleston who has done an outstanding work as Loki in the Marvel movies.
Liam Neeson, who has proven his skills in Schindler's List and the Taken series, could be a great fit for the role of Professor Dumbledore.
According to ChatGPT, Cate Blanchett could bring out McGonagall's stern yet caring demeanor, and intelligence on screen.
Known to play Sherlock and Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch could add depth to Voldemort's character.
Fun fact: Cumberbatch is also known for his spot-on Alan Rickman impression!
According to ChatGPT, Brian Cox could potentially capture the character's endearing qualities while also bringing a sense of wisdom and experience to the role of the beloved character of Rubeus Hagrid.
Timothée Chalamet, known for his performances in films like Call Me by Your Name and Little Women, has shown his versatility as an actor, and could bring a fresh perspective to Draco Malfoy's character.
