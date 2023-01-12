Happy Lohri 2023: 30+ Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status

Lohri is celebrated annually on 13 or 14 January, a day before Makar Sankranti. It marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of long days. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 January 2023.

The festival of Lohri has great significance in the northern parts of India, particularly Punjab. People observe the festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur and perform specific rituals like making of delicacies like gajak, revdi, makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, puffed rice, and more.

Check out some wishes, images, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Lohri 2023.