Makar Sankranti 2023: Date, Time, History, & Significance of the festival

Makar Sankranti 2023 Date, Significance, History and Importance
Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the month of January every year. As per Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be celebrated on 15 January. Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Maghi in Haryana and Punjab.
The entire country celebrates Makar Sankranti as they rejoice and observe the movement of the Sun toward the Capricorn thus marking the beginning of Uttarayan.
Let's know the date, timings, history, and significance of the festival- Makar Sankranti 2023
Makar Sankranti is determined by the annual movement of the Sun and the date of the festival remains the same as per the Gregorian calendar every year. However, the festival is celebrated a day before or after the designated date in many regions. This year, the Sun transits from Dhanu to Makara on 15 January.
Makara Sankranti Punya Kaal will be effective between 7:15 AM to 5:46 PM. Maha Punya Kaal will be between 7:15 AM to 9:00 AM.
Makar Sankranti marks the apparent movement of the Sun towards the northern hemisphere and marks the beginning of the end of the winter season.
In Hinduism, the Sun is worshipped since it nourishes all living beings on Earth. The day when the sun deity, also called the Surya Deva starts moving into the Capricorn zodiac is considered the most auspicious day of the year. In several regions, Makar Sankranti is considered a harvest festival and is an important celebration from a social, spiritual, and religious perspective.
This festival is significant for the people since they express their gratitude to the Sun God and thank him for life on earth. Even farmers worship the tools and equipment that they use for farming. People also believe that the transition of the Sun to Makara attracts positive changes to one's life. Makar Sankranti also helps people across communities to connect through gatherings, feasts, music, kite flying, and the exchange of sweets made of jaggery and sesame.