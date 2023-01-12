National Youth Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status for WhatsApp & Facebook

National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas is celebrated on 12 January every year in India. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He was one of the most popular philosophers and thinkers of India, and this day also helps us recognize his contributions to Indian society. He was one of the most prominent leaders and among the people who believed in the potential of the youth.

This day is celebrated to honor Swami Vivekananda and encourage the youth to work hard, take inspiration from the leader's life and contribute to the overall development of their country.

Here are a few wishes, quotes, and images for WhatsApp Status for celebrating National Youth day or Yuva Diwas 2023.