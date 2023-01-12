Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023: Every year, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is observed on 12 January. Born as Narendra Nath Dutta in Kolkata on 12 January 1863, Swami Vivekananda was a spiritual leader and social reformer who spent his entire life eradicating child marriage and illiteracy from India. His ideas of rationality are one of the main reasons that he is admired by the youth of the country, and that is why, every year, National Youth Day is celebrated on the same day as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

Let us explore some quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings for WhatsApp status on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.