Lohri 2023 Date: History, Rituals, and Significance of Punjab’s Harvest Festival
Lohri 2023 falls on Saturday, 14 January 2023 - Know the history, significance, and rituals of the harvest festival.
Lohri 2023: The festival of Lohri is celebrated anually all over the north India. It marks the beginning of the longer days and end of the winter solstice. Lohri is celebrated in the month of Paush, a day before Makar Sankranti.
According to Drik Panchang, this year Lohri will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 January 2023 and Makar Sankranti on Sunday, 15 January 2023. Lohri is also recognized as Punjab's harvest festival and that is why the people of Punjab enjoy the festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur.
Let us read about the history, significance, and rituals of Lohri 2023 below.
History and Significance of Lohri
The history of celebrating Lohri is associated with the story of Dulha Bhatti and two Punjabi girls Sundari Mundari. The Dulha Bhatti mythology dates back to the reign of Akbar, the Mughal emperor. Dulha Bhatti was a dacoit who had this unique sense of robbery. He used to rob rich people and utilize the money for helping the poor and underprivileged. Due to this Dulha Bhatti became quite popular in Punjab and is known to be a great warrior.
The significance of Lohri celebration is to pay tribute and homage to the brave warrior Dulha Bhatti who stood like a rock against the tyrant Mughal emperors.
Rituals of Lohri - Punjab’s Harvest Festival
Lohri is celebrated as harvest of rabi crop in North India. The word Lohri has been originated from the word 'loh' which means 'Tawa', a kitchen utensil that is used for making rotis and chapatis.
A 'Lohri Thaal' is decorated by people and it is filled with puffed rice, popcorns, revdi, gajak, and other delicacies that are usually prepared in sesame seeds.
People sing folk songs and perform several dance forms like bhangra, gidda and chajja. The popular Punjab's delicacy makki ki roti and sarson ka saag is relished by Punjabis along with moongfali, tilkut, puffed rice, and gajak by the bonfire.
People also sing the famous Lohri folk song - "Sundar Mundariye Ho, Tera Kaun Vichara ho, Dulha Bhatti Wala Ho"
