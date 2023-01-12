Lohri 2023 Date: History, Rituals, and Significance of Punjab’s Harvest Festival

Lohri 2023: The festival of Lohri is celebrated anually all over the north India. It marks the beginning of the longer days and end of the winter solstice. Lohri is celebrated in the month of Paush, a day before Makar Sankranti.

According to Drik Panchang, this year Lohri will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 January 2023 and Makar Sankranti on Sunday, 15 January 2023. Lohri is also recognized as Punjab's harvest festival and that is why the people of Punjab enjoy the festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

Let us read about the history, significance, and rituals of Lohri 2023 below.