Google Doodle Today: Who Is Dr Bhupen Hazarika? Why Is Google Paying Him Tribute

Google is celebrating the 96th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika with a creative and artistic doodle. Dr Bhupen Hazarika was a popular and acclaimed Assamese-Indian singer, composer and filmmaker. He created music for many films as well. The Google Doodle today, on Thursday, 8 September features Dr Bhupen Hazarika playing the harmonium. The doodle has been designed by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali. It focuses on Hazarika’s efforts to popularize Assamese cinema and folk music.

The Google Doodle today, on Thursday, 8 September clearly portrays Bhupen Hazarika's connection with music. It is important to note that Hazarika was one of the leading socio-cultural reformers in Northeast India. His creations and music compositions helped to unite people from all walks of life. Dr Bhupen Hazarika was born on 8 September 1926, in Sadiya, to Nilakanta and Shantipriya Hazarika.