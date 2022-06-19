ADVERTISEMENT

Father’s Day 2022: Check Out Google Doodle’s Special Wish

Check out Google's special GIFs for Father's Day 2022.

Google is known for commemorating important days and events in history through its special "Google Doodles" on its homepage almost every day. On the occasion of Father's Day, the search engine showed some special illustrations highlighting the bong between a father and his child.

The GIFs that have been appreciated by many users online show the hand of a father and a child. Check out all the GIFs here:(Photo Courtesy: Google)

