Google Doodle Marks the 112TH Birthday of Oskar Sala, Electronic Music Composer

The Google Doodle today, on Monday, 18 July 2022 celebrates the 112th birthday of Oskar Sala. He was recognised as an innovative electronic music composer and physicist. Oskar Sala was also known for producing sound effects on a musical instrument, popularly called a mixture-trautonium. It is important to note that he electrified the world of television, radio and film. Oskar Sala was born in Greiz, Germany, in 1910 and he was immersed in music since his birth.

Oskar Sala's mother was a singer and his father was an ophthalmologist who also possessed musical talent. At the age of 14, Oskar Sala officially started creating songs and compositions for instruments such as the violin and piano. Today, on Monday, 18 July 2022 Google doodle has decided to celebrate his contributions as a music artist.