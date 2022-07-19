Veteran Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Hospitalized In Chennai
Ten days prior to this, Ratnam was seen celebrating the teaser launch of his upcoming film, 'Ponniyin Selvan.'
Six-time National Award-winning filmmaker, Mani Ratnam has been admitted to a Chennai hospital, reported NDTV. As per reports, he was admitted to the hospital after showing COVID-19 like symptoms.
A PTI report stated that according to a source the director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever and he underwent a checkup, but has tested negative for COVID-19 and would be discharged on Tuesday.
Prior to this, Ratnam was all set for the release of his next film, the much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan.
The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram Karthi and Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others. Mani Ratnam not only directed but also co-wrote the upcoming film, alongside dialogue writer B Jeyamohan.
Ponniyin Selvan is based on the epic novel by Kalki and has been produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. The first poster for the film was released earlier this year.
Ever since the news of the filmmaker's hospitalization broke, social media is abuzz with wishes and support from fans and well-wishers from the Indian Film Industry.
