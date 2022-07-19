Google Doodle Today: Who Was Balamani Amma, Grandmother of Malayalam Literature?

The Google Doodle on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 is celebrating the 113th birthday of the popular Indian poet, Balamani Amma. She is widely recognised as the grandmother of Malayalam literature. Balamani Amma was born in the Thrissur district of Kerala on 19 July 1909. She received several awards such as Saraswati Samman and Padma Vibhushan for her literary work. Balamani Amma was also the mother of Kamala Das. Kamala Das was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1984.

Balamani Amma never received any formal education. She was taught at home by her uncle Nalappat Narayana Menon, who was also a famous Malayali poet. Amma grew up studying her uncle's impressive collection of books and works. On Tuesday, 19 July 2022, Google Doodle has decided to remember Balamani Amma on her birth anniversary.