Google Doodle Marks 104th Birth Anniversary of Anna Mani, a Famous Physicist

Anna Mani completed her graduation with a BSc Honors degree in Physics and Chemistry from Presidency College, Madras in the year 1939. She carried out a major part of her research under Nobel Laureate CV Raman at the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc).

Anna Mani was a good researcher and her work was published in some renowned journals in India which earned her a good recognition. Ultimately, Mani got a chance to join a graduate programme at Imperial College in London, where she specialised in meteorological instrumentation.

Anna Mani returned to India in 1948 and started working in the India Meteorological Department (IMD). During her tenure at the IMD, she designed and constructed many weather forecasting instruments that strengthened her roots at the IMD and later, she became the head of the department.