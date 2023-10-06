SSC MTS Result 2023: Check Results Date on ssc.nic.in; Know Latest Details Here

The SSC MTS Result 2023 date has not been announced yet by the officials.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to formally declare the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 results soon. As per the latest official details, the SSC MTS result 2023 and Havaldar result date has not been announced by the commission. One should note that the SSC MTS and Havaldar results 2023 link will be activated on the official website, ssc.nic.in once they are officially announced by the SSC.
Candidates who appeared for the exam are patiently waiting for the SSC MTS result 2023 to be released so they can go through their scores. Candidates are also waiting for the SSC Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2023 result link. To know more about the latest announcements, you have to keep a close eye on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.
All the latest details about the SSC MTS result will be announced on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. You should keep your roll number and login credentials ready when the result is released.
According to the official details, the SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2023 exam was formally held from 1 September to 14 September, for all registered candidates.
Now, the SSC MTS result 2023 is expected to be announced soon by the Staff Selection Commission for all the candidates who want to check whether they have qualified for the exam.
Let's take a look at the easy steps to download the SSC MTS result once announced:
Browse through the official site - ssc.nic.in.
Go to the result section on the homepage and click on the link "SSC MTS Result 2023".
Enter your registration number/ roll number and other details.
The MTS result PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the scores mentioned in the result.
Download the MTS PDF from the website.