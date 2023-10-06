SSC MTS Result 2023: Check Results Date on ssc.nic.in; Know Latest Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to formally declare the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 results soon. As per the latest official details, the SSC MTS result 2023 and Havaldar result date has not been announced by the commission. One should note that the SSC MTS and Havaldar results 2023 link will be activated on the official website, ssc.nic.in once they are officially announced by the SSC.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are patiently waiting for the SSC MTS result 2023 to be released so they can go through their scores. Candidates are also waiting for the SSC Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2023 result link. To know more about the latest announcements, you have to keep a close eye on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.