RBI Assistant 2023 Notification Declared: Apply on opportunities.rbi.org.in Soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officially declared the Assistant Recruitment 2023 notification today, Wednesday, 13 September. You can check and download the RBI Assistant 2023 notification from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Assistant notification 2023 contains important details such as the application dates, eligibility, registration fee, age criteria, etc. Interested and eligible candidates should know the details if they want to apply for the recruitment process online. It is important to stay updated with the information.
Candidates should note that the RBI Assistant 2023 recruitment registration process has begun on the official website. Interested candidates can go to - opportunities.rbi.org.in to apply for the recruitment process now. Applicants should fill out the registration form by the last date if they want to get selected for the vacant posts. You should be alert during the process.
The RBI Assistant notification 2023 is released on the official website so that interested candidates can go through it easily. You must download the notification and take a proper look at the details before registering yourself.
RBI Assistant 2023 Recruitment: Important Dates
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is conducting the RBI Assistant 2023 Recruitment drive to fill around 450 Assistant vacancies. You must note that the registration process has already begun.
The RBI Assistant registration last date is 4 October, as per the official details on the notification. To know more about the registration process, you have to check the dates on the RBI Assistant notification 2023.
The online preliminary exam is scheduled to take place from 21 October to 23 October, for all registered candidates. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the main exam on 2 December.
The eligibility criteria and qualification details to apply for the Assistant recruitment are mentioned in the notification and you should read them carefully.
RBI Assistant 2023 Recruitment Registration: Steps to Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to finish the RBI Assistant 2023 Recruitment registration online:
Visit the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Tap on the RBI Assistant 2023 Registration link on the homepage.
Create your login credentials and access the application form.
Fill out the Assistant recruitment form carefully, upload scanned copies of the documents, and pay the required fee online.
Tap on submit after cross-checking all the details.
Download a copy of the recruitment form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)