ESIC Recruitment 2023 Registration Underway: Last Date to Apply and Details Here

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Candidates can register on the official website - esic.gov.in by 30 October.
Raajwrita Dutta
The ESIC Recruitment 2023 registration has already begun on the website.

(Photo: iStock)

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has officially invited applications for various Group C - Paramedical posts. One should note that the ESIC Recruitment 2023 registration has already begun on the official website - esic.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates should apply for the vacancies online by the deadline if they want to take part in the recruitment process. All the important dates and details are available online for those who want to take a look at them.

The ESIC Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online only. You can take a look at the application dates, eligibility, vacancy details, etc., on the official website - esic.gov.in. One must go through the important details on the recruitment notification and then apply for the paramedical posts. Only eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the website by the deadline.

The ESIC recruitment notification is declared on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download. You will find the notification and other important details on the homepage.

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Important Details

According to the latest official details mentioned in the notification, the ESIC Recruitment 2023 registration will formally end on 30 October, on the official website. The recruitment registration window will be closed after the mentioned deadline so the candidates should fill out the form soon.

One should note that the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1,038 vacancies in various regions. You can also take part in the process by applying on time. Make sure to go through the eligibility criteria before registering online.

Applicants belonging to the general or unreserved category have to pay Rs 850 while filling out the form.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwBDs, female, or ex-servicemen categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. You should remember these important details.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the ESIC Recruitment 2023 registration:

  • Go to the official website - esic.gov.in.

  • Tap on the recruitment tab and click on the ESIC Recruitment Application Form link.

  • Register yourself and fill out the details on the form.

  • Upload scanned copies of the documents and pay the required application fee.

  • Click on submit once done.

  • Download the ESIC recruitment application form for your reference.

