UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2022 Out: 959 Shortlisted; Steps To Check Results Here

UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2022 Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially announced the Civil Judge Exam 2022 results on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round of the UP Judicial Services Civil Judges (Junior Division) Exam 2022 can now download the selection list from the aforementioned website by following the below steps.

The UPPSC Civil Judge Main Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities on 23, 24, and 25 May 2023. Approximately, 3,019 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 959 have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The UPPSC Judicial Services Civil Judges Recruitment Drive was being held to fulfil 303 civil judge vacancies. Check this space regularly to get latest updates on UPPSC Exams.