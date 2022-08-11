UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Website; Download UPSC CDS Admit Card

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 is declared on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II 2022 admit card on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 from the website as it has already been released. They can visit either upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to check and download the UPSC CDS Admit Card. The latest details are available on the mentioned websites so everyone can check.
The candidates who are preparing to appear for the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II should download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 soon. They must check the important details mentioned on the UPSC CDS Admit Card carefully. It is important to note that the hall tickets are available online only on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. for all the registered candidates.
The UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II 2022 is all set to be formally conducted on 4 September 2022 across different examination centres in India. The UPSC CDS Admit Card link is now active on the websites.
Candidates are requested to take a printout of the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 after downloading them from the official website. The admit card is an extremely important document that all the candidates must carry on the examination date.
The UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 contains important details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date, time, centre, etc.
Candidates must go through these details after downloading it to see if there are any mistakes.
Here are the steps that the candidates should follow while downloading the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 online:
Visit either upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
Click on the option that states UPSC CDS Admit Card on the homepage.
The UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 will open on your screen.
Click on the option that states download.
After downloading the admit card from the website, check the details mentioned on it carefully.
Keep a printout of the same.
Candidates can check the official website for more details on the admit card and updates from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)