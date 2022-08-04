NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow: Check nata.in; Latest Details Here

The Council of Architecture is likely to release the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase 3 on Friday, 5 August 2022, for all the candidates who have registered for the exam. Candidates can download the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card from the official website, once it is released tomorrow, 5 August. The website where the NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 will be available for download, once released, is nata.in. Candidates can go through the website.

