LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Assistant, Assistant Manager & Others

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Housing Finance has released the notification for the LIC HFL Recruitment 2022. The notification has been released for the posts of assistant and assistant managers.

Candidates willing to apply for the LIC recruitment can submit their applications from 4 August 2022 on lichousing.com. Candidates will have to submit an application fee of Rs 800 for both the posts through online modes of payment. The last date to apply is 25 August 2022

The recruitment examination for registered candidates will be conducted in the months of September and October 2022. Let's take a look at the age limit, educational qualification, salary, and other details.