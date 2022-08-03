UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date 2022 Released: Check Civil Service Schedule Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains 2022 schedule has been released. As per the schedule, the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will start on 16 September 2022 and continue till 25 September 2022.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the schedule on the official website, upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains 2022 will be conducted for all candidates who have qualified in the UPSC Prelims 2022. Lakhs of candidates had appeared for the exam.