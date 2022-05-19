UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022 Released on Official Website
Follow the steps given here to check and download results for UPSC CDS results 2022.
Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS 1 Results for 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination 2022 can check the result of the written exam on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The written exam was held on 10 April 2022.
A total of 6,622 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The whole process will be held for admission to the course commencing in April 2023.
Candidates willing to check their results can follow these simple steps.
UPSC CDS I Result 2022: Steps to Check
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022' link available.
A new PDF file will open. Candidates can check their names in it.
Candidates can download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates who have qualified in the written exam and have given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) need to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website joinindianarmy.nic.in to receive call up information for SSB interview.
Candidates can visit the official website of UPSC for more updates.
