UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out on upsc.gov.in; Know Last Date to Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The last date to register on upsc.gov.in is 11 August 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially invited applications from candidates who are interested to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. The UPSC Recruitment 2022 registrations for Assistant Director and other posts have already begun, so the candidates should start applying.

The registration process is taking place online on the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification on the website contains all the latest details for the interested applicants.

The UPSC Recruitment 2022 registration last date for Assistant Director and other posts is 11 August 2022. Candidates are requested to check the official website, upsc.gov.in, to find the UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification and know all the important dates. Interested candidates should apply for the posts soon on the website.

The UPSC Recruitment 2022 drive is being officially held to fill up 16 vacancies. Everyone should note that the last date to apply online for UPSC Recruitment 2022 is 11 August 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Important Details

Here are the vacancy details that everybody should note before applying for the UPSC Recruitment process:

  • Technical Advisor - 1 Post

  • Assistant Director - 11 Posts

  • Assistant Stores Officer - 1 Post

  • Reader - 1 Post

  • Senior Lecturer - 2 Posts

Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts should go through the UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification for all the latest details on the eligibility criteria, application fee, and other information.

It is important to note that the notification is available online on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC): upsc.gov.in.

Candidates should also note that the UPSC Recruitment 2022 Registrations are taking place online. They will find all the latest information on the mentioned official website.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Register

Here are the steps to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2022 drive online to fill up the 16 vacancies:

  • Go to upsc.gov.in.

  • Click on the UPSC Recruitment 2022 Registrations link on the homepage.

  • Register yourself and fill out the application form correctly by providing the necessary details.

  • Upload the required documents according to the measurements and pay the application fee.

  • Verify the details that you have entered and click on Submit.

  • Download the application form from the website and save a copy of the same.

