UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out on upsc.gov.in; Know Last Date to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially invited applications from candidates who are interested to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. The UPSC Recruitment 2022 registrations for Assistant Director and other posts have already begun, so the candidates should start applying.

The registration process is taking place online on the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification on the website contains all the latest details for the interested applicants.

The UPSC Recruitment 2022 registration last date for Assistant Director and other posts is 11 August 2022. Candidates are requested to check the official website, upsc.gov.in, to find the UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification and know all the important dates. Interested candidates should apply for the posts soon on the website.