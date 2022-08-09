MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 153 Gynaecology Specialists, Details Here

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 for the post of 153 Gynaecology Specialist. Check details here.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification and invited the candidates to apply online for the post Gynaecology Specialist. The application process began on 8 August and the last date to submit the application form is 7 September 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website on mponline.gov.in.
Let's have a look at the selection process, age limit, important dates, and vacancy details of the recruitment drive.
The registration process begins: 8 August 2022
The registration process ends: 7 September 2022
Edit application form: 16 August to 9 September 2022
This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 153 Gynaecology Specialist posts.
The candidates should be between the age of 21 and 40 years.
The application fee is Rs 2,000 for the unreserved category and Rs 1,000 for the reserved category.
Visit the official website at www.mponline.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link against Gynaecology Specialist post
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
