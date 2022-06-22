UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 Result Announced: How To Check the List Online
Check the UPSC Prelims results online on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, declared the results of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2022. The exam was conducted by the commission on 5 June 2022.
The results have been released on the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 exam can check the list of selected candidates and the process to apply for the main exam, on the website mentioned above.
How To Check UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Results?
Follow the steps mentioned below to check the UPSC Prelims 2022 results.
Go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in
Click on the 'Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF
Read the notice and search for your roll number
Your roll number will appear on the screen if you have been shortlisted
Save the result for future reference
All the candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 exam will have to apply again by filling out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-1) for the Civil Services Main Examination 2022. "The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," read the official notice released by the UPSC.
The notice further added that marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the CSE Prelims 2022 will be uploaded on the UPSC's website only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination 2022 is over, that is after the declaration of the final results.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UPSC CSE and other exams.
