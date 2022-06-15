UPSC CDS 2 2022 Application Withdrawal Process Has Begun: Details Here

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) initiated the application withdrawal process for the Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS 2) 2022 on 14 June 2022. The link has been activated and is now available on the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

The CDS 2 withdrawal application form is for those candidates who had already completed the application process but do not wish to continue for any reason.

The application process for CDS 2 examination commenced on 18 May 2022 and closed on 7 June 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held by the the UPSC on 4 September. Successful candidates will be eligible to appear in the SSB interview.

Candidates should note that after withdrawing their UPSC CDS 2 2022 applications, they cannot revive them under any circumstances at a later stage.