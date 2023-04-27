SSC GD Constable 2023 Scorecard to Be Declared Today: Know Latest Details Here

The SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard is set to be released on 27 April 2023, on the website.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to officially release the marks of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination (NCB) soon for interested candidates. As per the latest details available as of now, the SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard is scheduled to be declared Thursday, 27 April 2023. One can find the SSC GD Constable scorecard on the official website – ssc.nic.in, once released.
It is important to note that the SSC GD marks were not announced along with the results so note the scorecards will be declared on Thursday. The SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard will be released only for those candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. One must keep checking ssc.nic.in for the updates.
The scorecards will be released on the official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check and download their respective marks. Along with the SSC GD Constable scorecards, one must also go through the latest announcements on the result carefully.
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the SSC GD Constable exam was formally held from 10 January 2023 to 14 February 2023, for all candidates who registered for the exam within the last date.
The SSC GD final answer key 2023 was released on 17 April, for candidates to calculate their estimated scores.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that candidates should follow to download the SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard, online:
Go to the site – ssc.nic.in.
Tap on the SSC GD Constable scorecard 2023 link on the home page.
Enter your login credentials carefully in the given space and click on submit.
The scorecard will display on your screen and you can check the details mentioned on it properly.
Download the SSC GD Constable scorecard from the website and take a printout for your reference.
