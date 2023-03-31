SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Date, Cut Off, Where and How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC conducted the recruitment exam 2023 to fill in the posts of General Duty Constables in different armed forces of the country.

The SSC GD Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill in posts of GD Constables in NCB, BSF, CISF, ITBP, AR, CRPF, SSB and SSF for 45284 vacancies.

Interested candidates who are willing to be a part these armed forces were able to apply for the posts from 27 October to 30 November 2023. The SSC GD Exam was conducted from10 January to 13 February 2023. Now the students are waiting for the result to be released.

The SSC GD Result 2023 to be released on the official website ssc.nic.in. The results are expected to be declared on 30 March 2023. The Answer Key was released on 18 February.

Below are the cut off marks for the candidates from different states and know the steps to check and download the SSC GD result 2023 as well.