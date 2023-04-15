JNU Recruitment 2023: Non-Teaching Posts Exam Date Out; Important Details Here

JNU non-teaching posts exam date announced by university. Details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the examination date for JNU recruitment exam 2023 for non-teaching posts. Candidates who are going to appear in the JNU recruitment exam for non-teaching posts will be able to check the notification regarding the same on the official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in.
This year the exam for non-teaching posts will be conducted by the university on 26 and 27 April 2023. Exam city intimation slip and admit card will be released shortly by the concerned officials. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the JNU Recruitment 2023.
The JNU Recruitment 2023 exam for non-teaching posts will be held in a computer based test (CBT) mode. The question paper will be bilingual including Hindi and English languages. There will be several sections in the exam paper including General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, Computer Awareness.
Candidates will be given an option to choose the test of language (English or Hindi) as per their choice. According to the official notification, "On the day of the examination, before starting for the CBT, candidates will be given the option to choose medium of examination."
