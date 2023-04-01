SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who participated in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier-1 2022 can download and check the answer key by following the below mentioned steps.

Candidates must remember that the answer key released is provisional and can be challenged or objected in case of any discrepancy. The objection window for SSC CHSL Answer Key has opened from 31 March.