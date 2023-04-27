SSC CGL 2022: Post Preference Window Opens Today; Last Date & Steps To Apply

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 1 to 13 December via a CBT (computer based test) mode at different examination centers of the country.

The CGL 2022 Tier 1 result was announced by the commission on 9 February 2023. The CGL Tier 2 exam was held by the SSC from 2 to 7 March 2023 via a CBT mode.

The option-cum-preference is for candidates who appeared in the Tier II examination. Candidates can submit their posts/departments till 1st May, after the last date no request will be entertained. Those candidates who fail to avail the option-cum-preference facility will not appear in the final merit and selection list.