SSC CHSL Notification 2024: Registrations To Start Soon; Know Application Module

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, issued a press release notifying the aspirants about the vacancies to be filled through the Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination. One should note that the SSC CHSL Notification 2024 will be declared on the new official website - ssc.gov.in. The online SSC CHSL 2024 registration was supposed to begin on 2 April, however, the link has not been activated yet. Interested candidates should stay alert.

According to the latest media reports, the SSC CHSL Notification 2024 will be out soon. The SSC CHSL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up approximately 5000 vacancies. To know the exact vacancy details and important dates, you have to visit the website - ssc.gov.in. The notification will contain all important updates you should know before applying online.